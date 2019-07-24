SSC CGL 2019 corrigendum: Important update here

New Delhi, July 24: The SSC CGL 2019 corrigendum has been released. More details are available on the official website.

"VH candidates may be allowed appropriate compensatory time in DEST at par with typing test. Only those VH candidates who opt for scribes in the written examination will be provided passage reader at the time of skill test," says the corrigendum.

The Visually Handicapped candidates will be allowed additional compensatory time of five minutes in DEST. Only those VH candidates who opt for scrubs in the written exam will be given passage reader at the time of the skill test. The duration of this test is minutes. More details are available on ssc.nic.in.