    SSC CGL 2019 application status released: Exam dates announced

    New Delhi, Jan 29: The SSC CGL 2019 application status has been released. The same is available on the official website.

    The list contains the names of candidates who have been either selected or rejected. Those whose applications have been rejected will not be allowed to appear for the SSC CGL 2019.

    The recruitment exam will be conducted from March 2 and 11 2020. The tier-I exam will be of 100 marks and for every question there will be one mark. There would be negative marking of 0.50 marks for every wrong answer. The application status is available on sscnwr.org.

    How to check SSC CGL 2019 application status:

    • Go to sscnwr.org
    • Click on the application status link
    • Enter required details
    • Submit
    • View status
    • Download
    • Take a printout

    Story first published: Wednesday, January 29, 2020, 8:13 [IST]
