SSC CGL 2019 age limit criteria: Last date to apply ending soon

    New Delhi, Nov 21: The SSC CGL 2019 registration will end soon. More details are available on the official website.

    The registration process will end on November 25 2019. There are various factors that would be taken into account while applying. Candidates should ensure that they adhere to the eligibility criteria before applying.

    SSC CGL 2019: Age Limit Criteria: Limit as on January 1 2020:

    18-27 years: Not earlier than January 2 1993 and not later than January 1 2002

    20-27 years: Not earlier than January 2 1993 and not later than January 1 2000

    Upto 30 years: Not earlier than January 2 1990 and not later than January 1 2002

    Upto 32 years: Not earlier than January 2 1998 and not later than January 1 2002

    Story first published: Thursday, November 21, 2019, 8:13 [IST]
