SSC CGL 2017 final vacancy list released

    New Delhi, Nov 18: The SSC CGL 2017 final vacancy list has been released. The same is available on the official website.

    It may be recalled that the commission had declared the results of the CGL 2017 exam recently. A total of 4,143 candidates had qualified after the CGL tier-I, tier-II and tier-III recruitment exams.

    The candidates who are selected will be paid as the recommendations of the 7th Pay Commission including the grade pay of 4,800 per month.

    A petition in the Supreme Court filed recently sought a stay on the issuing of joining letters to the selected candidates of the SSC CGL 2017. The court it may be recalled had constituted a 7 member committee, which was tasked with suggesting measures to make entrance exams meant for jobs and admissions fool proof. The petition in the Supreme Court further sought to restrain the SSC from conducting further CGLE until the report on the reforms has been submitted.

    It may be recalled that the commission had clarified that the evaluation of the skill test takes around 4 months. The document verification and skill test was conducted in July 2019. The vacant list is available on ssc.nic.in.

    How to download SSC CGL 2017 Final Result:

    • Go to ssc.nic.in
    • Click on the result link
    • Enter required details
    • Submit
    • View results
    • Download
    • Take a printout

