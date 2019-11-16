SSC CGL 2017 Final Result: Bad news for some as they stand disqualified

New Delhi

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Nov 16: The SSC CGL 2017 Final Result has been declared. The same is also available on the official website.

A notice that was released states that due to revision in the final answer key in Tier II, the result has been revised. 4,015 candidates have qualified. However, 44 candidates are being disqualified for the posts of Assistant Audit Auditor and Assistant Accounts Officer.

"1 candidate, bearing Roll No.2405054771 (Shri Sachin Kumar), who was earlier declared not qualified in CGL Tier II Exam 2017 for appearing in Tier III, has now qualified for appearing in CGL Tier III Exam 2017 in the revised result. Necessary formalities in respect of this candidate will be completed in due course," the official notification states.

A petition in the Supreme Court filed recently sought a stay on the issuing of joining letters to the selected candidates of the SSC CGL 2017. The court it may be recalled had constituted a 7 member committee, which was tasked with suggesting measures to make entrance exams meant for jobs and admissions foolproof. The petition in the Supreme Court further sought to restrain the SSC from conducting further CGLE until the report on the reforms has been submitted.

It may be recalled that the commission had clarified that the evaluation of the skill test takes. Around 4 months. The document verification and skill test were conducted in July 2019. The results is available on ssc.nic.in.

How to download SSC CGL 2017 Final Result:

Go to ssc.nic.in

Click on the result link

Enter required details

Submit

View results

Download

Take a printout