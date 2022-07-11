JEE main 2022 session 1 results to be out soon: Websites to check

SRMJEEE 2022 phase 3 result to be declared today

New Delhi

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, July 11: The SRM Institute of Science and Technology will announce the SRMJEEE 2022 phase 3 result today. The same once released will be available on the official website.

The SRMJEEE Phase result 2022 will also mention the names, roll numbers, application number, percentile score and rank of the candidates.

JEE main 2022 session 1 results to be out soon: Websites to check

Those candidates who are shortlisted will have to report to the allotted counselling centre as per the schedule of the SRM university. When visiting the counselling centre, candidates must carry all the original documents. The SRMJEEE 2022 phase 3 result once declared will be available on srmist.edu.in.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Monday, July 11, 2022, 14:45 [IST]