YouTube
  • search
Trending Web-Stories Fact Check Explainer Coronavirus
For New-delhi Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Oneindia App Download

    Shelly Oberoi is AAP's mayoral candidate for Delhi

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    The 250 municipal councillors will take an oath and elect the mayor and deputy mayor besides six members of the standing committee.

    New Delhi, Dec 23: The Aam Aadmi Party on Friday finalised six names as its candidates for various MCD posts, including that of mayor and deputy mayor, with Shelly Oberoi emerging as the choice for the top post in the civic body.

    Senior AAP leader Pankaj Gupta announced the names at a press conference. The party held a meeting of its political affairs committee (PAC) and following a discussion, the six names were shortlisted.

    Shelly Oberoi
    Shelly Oberoi

    The party's mayoral candidate is Shelly Oberoi and deputy mayor candidate is Aaley Mohammad Iqbal, son of AAP MLA Shoaib Iqbal. The four names shortlisted for Standing Committee were Raminder Kaur, Sarika Chaudhary, Mohini Jeenwal and Mohd Aamil Malik.

    Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal congratulated the candidates. "Congratulations n best wishes to AAP candidates @OberoiShelly n @AaleyIqbal for Mayor n Dy Mayor n AAP members Standing Committee members

    @SarikaSamar, @iRaminderKaur, @MohiniJeenwal n Aamil Malik God bless u all to make our beloved Del clean," he tweeted.

    Why Delhi mayor election is no cakewalk for AAPWhy Delhi mayor election is no cakewalk for AAP

    AAP MLA Iqbal said he was happy with his son getting this responsibility. "Inshallah, everything will be good. I thank Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for making my son deputy mayor candidate. He called me personally to give me this news," Shoaib Iqbal PTI.

    On December 7, the AAP won the MCD polls with 134 seats, ending the 15-year rule of the BJP in the municipal corporation and reducing the Congress to just nine seats in a house of 250.

    The electoral college for the election of mayor now includes 250 elected councillors, seven members of Lok Sabha, three members of Rajya Sabha and 1/5th of the members of the Delhi Assembly ((13 MLAs) nominated by the Speaker by rotation every year.

    Comments

    More new-delhi News  

    Read more about:

    aap delhi politics

    Story first published: Friday, December 23, 2022, 15:34 [IST]
    Other articles published on Dec 23, 2022
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X