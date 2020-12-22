SBI Recruitment 2020: Important instructions and dates

How and where to check RGUKT-CET result 2020

New Delhi

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Dec 22: The SBI Recruitment 2020 application process will begin today. More details are available on the official website.

The application process is being held for the posts of Specialist Cadre Officers (Engineer Fire), Deputy Manager (Internal Audit), Specialist Cadre Officers (Network Specialist), Specialist Cadre Officers (Security Analyst), Specialist Cadre Officers, Specialist Cadre Officers (Credit Procedures), Specialist Cadre Officers (Marketing). He last date to apply is January 11.

SBI Recruitment 2020: Important instructions:

The process of registrations complete only when the fee is deposited with the bank through online mode on or before the last date for payment of fee.

Candidates are advised to ensure that they fulfil the eligibility criteria before applying.

Candidates should upload all required documents, failing which they will not be shortlisted.

Candidates will be subject to verification of all details, documents with with the original when a candidates reports for the interview (if called).

In case of being called for an interview and the candidate is not found to be satisfying the eligibility criteria, he or she will not be allowed to appear for the interview. In such a case, the candidate will not be entitled for reimbursement of any travelling expenses.

In case more than one candidate scores the marks as the cut off marks in the final merit list, such candidates will be ranked in merit according to their age in descending order.

Hard copy of application and other documents not to be sent the office

All revision and corrigenda will be hosted only on the Bank's website. More details are available on https://bank.sbi/web/careers or https://www.sbi.co.in/web/careers.

SBI Recruitment 2020: Important dates:

Application process begins: December 22 2020

Last date to apply: January 11 2021

Last date to edit details: January 11 2021

Last date to pay fee: January 11 2021

Last date to print applications: January 31 2021