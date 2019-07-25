  • search
For New-delhi Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    SBI Mains admit card 2019 released, direct link to download

    By Anuj Cariappa
    |

    New Delhi, July 25: The SBI Mains admit card 2019 has been released. The same is also available on the official website.

    It may be recalled that the SBI clerk prelims result 2019 had been. The mains exam will be held on August 10 2019.

    SBI Mains admit card 2019 released, direct link to download

    There would be nearly 90,000 candidates who will be shortlisted for the main exam. Candidate number equal to 10 times the vacancy number will be selected for the exam.

    In SBI mains exam the questions will be objective type, except for General English (Bilingual). There will be negative marking for each wrong answers of the objective type questions about 1/4th of the marks assigned to every objective type question will be deducted for every wrong answer.

    The SBI will shortlist candidates equal to 10 times the number of vacancies for the main exam. The main exam will be a computer based objective test. The exam will be of 2 hours and 40 minutes duration. The admit card is available on sbi.co.in.

    How to download SBI Mains admit card 2019:

    • Go to sbi.co.in
    • Click on the admit card link
    • Enter required details
    • Submit
    • View admit card
    • Download
    • Take a printout

    More NEW-DELHI News

    Read more about:

    sbi admit card

    Story first published: Thursday, July 25, 2019, 8:21 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jul 25, 2019
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue