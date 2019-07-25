SBI Mains admit card 2019 released, direct link to download

New Delhi

oi-Oneindia Staff

By Anuj Cariappa

New Delhi, July 25: The SBI Mains admit card 2019 has been released. The same is also available on the official website.

It may be recalled that the SBI clerk prelims result 2019 had been. The mains exam will be held on August 10 2019.

There would be nearly 90,000 candidates who will be shortlisted for the main exam. Candidate number equal to 10 times the vacancy number will be selected for the exam.

In SBI mains exam the questions will be objective type, except for General English (Bilingual). There will be negative marking for each wrong answers of the objective type questions about 1/4th of the marks assigned to every objective type question will be deducted for every wrong answer.

The SBI will shortlist candidates equal to 10 times the number of vacancies for the main exam. The main exam will be a computer based objective test. The exam will be of 2 hours and 40 minutes duration. The admit card is available on sbi.co.in.

How to download SBI Mains admit card 2019:

Go to sbi.co.in

Click on the admit card link

Enter required details

Submit

View admit card

Download

Take a printout