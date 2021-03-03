SBI CBO final result declared: Direct link to download

New Delhi, Mar 03: The SBI CBO final result has been declared. The same is available on the official website.

The written score and interview marks will be released shortly. "The Written test score and Interview marks will be made available shortly," says a notice released by the State Bank of India.

"These results are provisional and are subject to: i) Fulfillment of eligibility criteria/ conditions as prescribed in our advertisement No. CRPD/CBO/2020-21/20 dated 27.07.2020, ii) Correctness of information given by the candidate at the time of registration," the notice also said.

In case it is detected at any stage of recruitment that a candidate does not fulfill the eligibility norms and/ or that he/ she has furnished any incorrect/ false information or has suppressed any material fact(s), his/ her/ their candidature will stand cancelled. If any of these shortcomings is/ are detected even after appointment, his/ her/ their services are liable to be terminated. Decisions of the bank in all matters regarding eligibility, selection process would be final and binding on all candidates. No representation or correspondence will be entertained by the Bank in this regard, SBI also said.

Candidates can check below for the direct link to check the SBI CBO final result. The results are available on sbi.co.in.

Direct link to check SBI CBO final result: https://sbi.co.in/documents/77530/400725/020321-CBO_RESULT-2020-21-15-COLUMNS_Publish.pdf/4c80152b-f15f-f5fa-7cce-69ca180ac7bf?t=1614698840822