SAIL Recruitment 2020: Apply online for 100 Apprentice post by March 17, details here

    New Delhi, Mar 09: Steel Authority of India (SAIL) has released SAIL Recruitment 2020 Notification inviting candidates to apply for the post of 100 Technician Apprentice Vacancies. Interested candidates can enrol for Apprenticeship Training for a period of one year at IISCO Steel Plant, Burnpur.

    SAIL Recruitment 2020: Important dates to remember

    Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the prescribed format on or before 17 March 2020

    Start date: 03.03.2020

    Closing date: 17.03.2020

      SAIL Recruitment 2020: 100 posts

      Electrical - 20 Posts

      Mechanical - 20 Posts

      Metallurgy - 30 Posts

      Chemical - 10 Posts

      Civil - 10 Posts

      Instrumentation - 10 Posts

      SAIL Recruitment 2020: Eligibility criteria

      Candidates who have completed Diploma in Engineering in the concerned specialization from an institute recognized by AICTE can apply

      Candidate must pass 10th/Matric exam under 10+2 system of education

      The age of candidates should be between 18 to 28 years

      SAIL Recruitment 2020: Age limit

      18 to 28 years

      SAIL Recruitment 2020: Selection Process

      The selection process will be done on the basis of merit in the engineering diploma

      In case, the two candidates obtained equal marks then the candidate of higher age will be considered

      SAIL Apprentice 2020: How to apply online

      Interested candidates can apply online for SAIL Recruitment 2020 on or before 17 March 2020.

      • Log in at official site of NATS at portal.mhrdnats.gov.in.
      • Click on the recruitment section on the homepage
      • Answer the questions for eligibility check
      • Register yourself and enter the required details in the application form.
      • Your application for the form has been submitted.
      • Keep a hard copy of the same for further needs

