Elections 2019

    New Delhi, Oct 13: The RSMSSB Junior Scientific Assistant Exam answer key 2019 has been released.

    The same is available on the official website.

    RSMSSB Junior Scientific Assistant Exam answer key 2019 released

    The exam it may be recalled was conducted in September. Candidates can submit their objections until October 15 2019.

    For each objection, the candidate would have to pay Rs 100 and the same can be done on the website using the individual SSO id. In case a candidate avails the services of an e-kiosk then he or she would have to pay service charges. Candidates should be careful about the question number while submitting objections.

    Story first published: Sunday, October 13, 2019, 8:21 [IST]
