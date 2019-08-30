  • search
    RRB, RRC notification: Check vacancy in MTS post

    New Delhi, Aug 30: The RRB, RRC notification will be released soon. More details will be available on the official website.

    Applications have been invited for MTS posts in the commercial department of the Northern Railways. There are a total of 118 posts available.

    These recruitments are being carried by the RRC and not the RRB. The official notification with more details will be available on September 11 2019. The application process would begin on September 14 2019. To apply a candidate would have to go to indianrailways.gov.in.

    rrb notification

    Story first published: Friday, August 30, 2019, 8:06 [IST]
