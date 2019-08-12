RRB Paramedical Result 2019: Objections completed, answer key this week

New Delhi, Aug 12: The RRB Paramedical Result 2019 will be declared shortly. The same once declared will be available on the official website.

The board had on August finished with the objection process and is all set to release the final answer keys. The answer keys are expected in a few days from now and the result will be declared by the end of August 2019.

Those candidates who qualify in the exam will be called for the document verification and medical test round. The shortlisting would be strictly on merit basis. The minimum marks to qualify is 40 per cent for UR/EWS. For OBC and SC it is 30 per cent and for ST it is 25 per cent.

Full list of regional websites to check RRB Paramedical Result 2019:

RRB Guwahati: www.rrbguwahati.gov.in

RRB Jammu: www.rrbjammu.nic.in

Kolkata: www.rrbkolkata.gov.in

Malda: www.rrbmalda.gov.in

Mumbai: www.rrbmumbai.gov.in

Muzaffarpur: www.rrbmuzaffarpur.gov.in

Patna: www.rrbpatna.gov.in

Ranchi: www.rrbranchi.gov.in

Secunderabad: www.rrbsecunderabad.nic.in

Ahmedabad: www.rrbahmedabad.gov.in

Ajmer: www.rrbajmer.gov.in

Allahabad: www.rrbald.gov.in

Bangalore: www.rrbbnc.gov.in

Bhopal: www.rrbbpl.nic.in

Bhubaneshwar: www.rrbbbs.gov.in

Bilaspur: www.rrbbilaspur.gov.in

Chandigarh: www.rrbcdg.gov.in

Chennai: www.rrbchennai.gov.in

Gorakhpur: www.rrbguwahati.gov.in

Siliguri: www.rrbsiliguri.org

Thiruvananthapuram: www.rrbthiruvananthapuram.gov.in