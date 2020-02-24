RRB Paramedical Fee: How to claim refund

New Delhi, Feb 24: The RRB Paramedical Fee Refund process has begun. More details are available on the official website.

The fee refund is being initiated for those candidates who have paid via post office or PayTm. The link would be activated today and will be available until February 28 2020. The fee is being refunded only for those who have appeared for the CBT. Those applying for the refund should furnish the right details of the bank details. Those who made payments through credit card, debit card and banks must note that the refund has already taken place.

For SC, ST, Ex-Servicemen, PwBDs, Female, Transgender, Minorities, Economically backward class candidates, the entire amount of Rs 250 will be refunded. In the case of the other candidates Rs 400 out of the Rs 500 will be refunded.