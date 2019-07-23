  • search
    RRB Paramedical Exam 2019 cancelled, update on new dates

    By Anuj Cariappa
    New Delhi, July 23: The RRB Paramedical Exam 2019 fresh dates for some candidates will be released soon. New dates will be announced on the official website.

    As per a notice released by RRB Ajmer, the exam for candidates who were to appear for the CBT of RRB CEN 02/2019 Paramedical Categories at the Phoenix Online Examination Centre C/O Saryodava Sr. Sec. School, 17 Riico Industrial area, Ranpur, Kota has been cancelled.

    The new dates would be announced soon. Candidates could expect some announcement in this regard by the end of this month.

    The notice says that 239 candidates were scheduled to appear for the exam at the said exam centre.

    The exam could not be conducted owing to technical concerns. The new exam date will be announced in due course of time. More details are available on rrbajmer.gov.in.

    Story first published: Tuesday, July 23, 2019, 8:56 [IST]
