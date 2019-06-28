RRB NTPC Admit Card 2019: Important update released

New Delhi

oi-Oneindia Staff

By Anuj Cariappa

New Delhi, June 28: The RRB NTPC Admit Card 2019 will be released soon. The same once released will be available on the official website.

Meanwhile an important update has been released. The RRBS are expected to release the first stage computer based test in the month of June. Once the exam dates are finalised by the board, the RRB will release the admit card.

Candidates who have applied for the 35,000 vacancies continue to wait for the exam schedule since March after the NTPC registration process was held.

Once the admit card is released, the candidates will either get an SMS or email. It would however not be sent by post. In case any of the candidates do not get the call letter on mail or sms due to failure in delivery, they are advised to check the official websites. The full list of official websites region wise are provided below for your convenience. Candidates will have to download it from the region based websites.

RRB NTPC Admit Card 2019: Websites to download

RRB Guwahati: www.rrbguwahati.gov.in

RRB Jammu: www.rrbjammu.nic.in

Kolkata: www.rrbkolkata.gov.in

Malda: www.rrbmalda.gov.in

Mumbai: www.rrbmumbai.gov.in

Muzaffarpur: www.rrbmuzaffarpur.gov.in

Patna: www.rrbpatna.gov.in

Ranchi: www.rrbranchi.gov.in

Secunderabad: www.rrbsecunderabad.nic.in

Ahmedabad: www.rrbahmedabad.gov.in

Ajmer: www.rrbajmer.gov.in

Allahabad: www.rrbald.gov.in

Bangalore: www.rrbbnc.gov.in

Bhopal: www.rrbbpl.nic.in

Bhubaneshwar: www.rrbbbs.gov.in

Bilaspur: www.rrbbilaspur.gov.in

Chandigarh: www.rrbcdg.gov.in

Chennai: www.rrbchennai.gov.in

Gorakhpur: www.rrbguwahati.gov.in

Siliguri: www.rrbsiliguri.org

Thiruvananthapuram: www.rrbthiruvananthapuram.gov.in