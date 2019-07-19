RRB NTPC admit card 2019 expected after July 21

New Delhi

oi-Oneindia Staff

By Anuj Cariappa

New Delhi, July 19: The RRB NTPC admit card 2019 will be released shortly. More details will be available on the official website.

The board said that the tentative dates to conduct the exam is between June and September 2019. However, no dates have been announced as yet. The Railway Recruitment Board will fill a total of 35,000 vacancies through the RRB NTPC exam 2019.

With no date available, the board now says that the exam would be conducted only once the paramedical exams conclude. It is only after this will the board decide on the dates for the exams. The board says that the dates would depend on the availability of exam centres across the country.

The RRB Paramedical Exam will be held from July 29 to July 21 and the admit card for the same had been released recently.

The RRB in an official notification said, "center/City allocation for CBTs will depend upon technical and logistical feasibility. Candidates may have to travel to other Cities/States for attending CBTs. Request for Change of Exam Centre shall NOT be allowed under any circumstances."

The exam would have two stages, a CBT followed by a skill test. This would be followed by document verification and a medical examination. The admit card once released will be available on the regional websites of the RRB.

RRB NTPC Admit Card 2019: Full list of regional websites to download:

RRB Guwahati: www.rrbguwahati.gov.in

RRB Jammu: www.rrbjammu.nic.in

Kolkata: www.rrbkolkata.gov.in

Malda: www.rrbmalda.gov.in

Mumbai: www.rrbmumbai.gov.in

Muzaffarpur: www.rrbmuzaffarpur.gov.in

Patna: www.rrbpatna.gov.in

Ranchi: www.rrbranchi.gov.in

Secunderabad: www.rrbsecunderabad.nic.in

Ahmedabad: www.rrbahmedabad.gov.in

Ajmer: www.rrbajmer.gov.in

Allahabad: www.rrbald.gov.in

Bangalore: www.rrbbnc.gov.in

Bhopal: www.rrbbpl.nic.in

Bhubaneshwar: www.rrbbbs.gov.in

Bilaspur: www.rrbbilaspur.gov.in

Chandigarh: www.rrbcdg.gov.in

Chennai: www.rrbchennai.gov.in

Gorakhpur: www.rrbguwahati.gov.in

Siliguri: www.rrbsiliguri.org

Thiruvananthapuram: www.rrbthiruvananthapuram.gov.in