RRB NTPC admit card 2019 date update: Expected next month

New Delhi

oi-Oneindia Staff

By Anuj Cariappa

New Delhi, July 23: The RRB NTPC admit card 2019 will be released soon. Once released the same would be available on the official website.

While the RRB had said that the dates for the exam and RRB NTPC exam 2019 would be announced after the Paramedical Exam is completed, there could be some more delay.

The delay could be owing to a new development. The RRB Paramedical Exam 2019 has been cancelled for several candidates. The board had said that the NTPC admit card and exam dates would be announced once the paramedical exam is over.

The board said that the tentative dates to conduct the exam is between June and September 2019.

However, no dates have been announced as yet. The Railway Recruitment Board will fill a total of 35,000 vacancies through the RRB NTPC exam 2019.

With no date available, the board now says that the exam would be conducted only once the paramedical exams conclude in August. It is only after this will the board decide on the dates for the exams. The board says that the dates would depend on the availability of exam centres across the country.

The exam would have two stages, a CBT followed by a skill test. This would be followed by document verification and a medical examination. The admit card once released will be available on the regional websites of the RRB.