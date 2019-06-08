  • search
    RRB Ministerial and isolated recruitment 2019 syllabus, admit card date, exam pattern

    By Anuj Cariappa
    New Delhi, June 08: The RRB Ministerial and isolated recruitment 2019 syllabus has been released. More details are available on the official website.

    The admit card is set to be released soon. The Railway Recruitment Board released the syllabus for the post of junior translator Hindi. The stage one computer based test will be conducted in June-July. The admit card would be released 10 days before the exam.

    Candidates will have to match the minimum cut-off. For the unreserved category, the cut-off is 40 per cent and for OBC and SC category candidates it is 30 per cent. For those belonging to ST category the cut-off is 25 per cent. There is a relaxation of 2 per cent for PwD candidates.

    The general portion of the recruitment exam will comprise 50 questions and the language part will have 30 questions from Hindi and 20 from English. The entire exam will be translated both languages.

