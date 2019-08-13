  • search
For New-delhi Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    RRB JE Result 2018 result delay: Will 2nd Stage CBT date be postponed

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Aug 13: The RRB JE Result 2018 result is yet to be declared. The result once declared will be available on the official website.

    It may be recalled that the RRB had released the provisional answer key on July 11 and the final answer key on July 25. The prelims exam was held from May 22 to June 2.

    RRB JE Result 2018 result delay: Will 2nd Stage CBT date be postponed

    However there has been no update on when the results would be declared. There are reports that suggest that the result will be declared this week, but there is no official confirmation regarding the same. This has left candidates anxious and frustrated. Some students have requested that the 2nd stage CBT dates be postponed as they would get very little time to prepare. The board however said that the results publication process is under finalisation.

    The exam was held to fill in as many as 13,538 vacancies. While some websites said that the results would be declared on August 7, officials had said that it was unlikely. The result will be declared next week.

    It must also be noted that the RRB would conduct the JE Stage 2 exam in the last week of August or first week of September. Those candidates shortlisted will be based on normalised marks obtained by them in the CBT-1 exam. At least 2 lakh candidates would be shortlisted for the CBT-2 exam. These candidates will then appear for the RRB JE Stage 3 round. This process would then be followed by the document verification round.

    The result once declared will be available on rrbcdg.gov.in.

    More NEW-DELHI News

    Read more about:

    rrb results

    Story first published: Tuesday, August 13, 2019, 7:47 [IST]
    Other articles published on Aug 13, 2019
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue