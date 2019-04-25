RRB JE exam 2019: Application form activated for making changes; Find out RRB JE exam 2019 date

New Delhi

oi-Vikas SV

New Delhi, Apr 24: RRB JE 2019 Exam application form has been activated again so that the applicants can make changes in the examination language. The link was activated on RRB official website yesterday (April 24) and will remain open till May 1, 2019.

RRB JE 2019 exam date: RRB JE 2019 exam is likely to be held on May 27, 2019 and the admt cards would be made available for download after May 20, 2019.

RRB JE 2019 Exam language can be modified or confirmed by logging in the link that was activated from 10:00 am on 24-04-2019 and will remain open for modification till 23:59 Hrs on 01-05-2019.

RRB or Railway Recruitment Board conducts exam for recruiting eligible candidates for various posts like Junior Engineer (JE), Senior Section Engineer (SSE), Non-technical posts, Chemical, and Metallurgical Assistants, etc. RRB JE jobs are a great opportunity for freshers to get a secured government job.

RRB JE 2019 vacancy details:

RRB JE 2019 exam is being conducted for 12, 844 Junior Engineer openings, 29 Junior Engineer (Information Technology) vacancies, 227 Depot Material Superintendent jobs and 387 Chemical and Metallurgical Assistant. In the first stage of RRB JE CBT, candidates will have to answer 100 questions in 90 minutes.

Steps to change language in RRB JE 2019 application form:

Visit rrbonlinereg.in

There is blinking link which says "Click here to confirm/Modify your exam language". Click on it.

To directly go to language modification page click here

Now, select your zone.

Enter RRB JE 2019 registration number, date of birth and displayed captcha code in box. Then click on login.

Your application form which you had previously filled will open.

Scroll to to the exam language section.

Make modification and submit