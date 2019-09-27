RRB JE CBT 2 answer key 2019: Important update on raising objections

New Delhi

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Sep 27: The RRB JE CBT 2 answer key 2019 has been released. The same is available on the official website.

Candidates must note that they can raise objections if any only until September 29 2019.

Candidates can view their answer sheet of CBT Exam of Stage 2 from September 26 2019 16:00 hrs to 29th Sep 2019 23:59 hrs and raise objections if any, the official notification reads.

To raise objections, candidates would have to pay Rs 50 per question. "The prescribed fee for raising objection is Rs.50/- + Application Bank Services Charges per question. In case the objection raised is found to be correct, the Fee paid against such valid objections shall be refunded to the candidate. The refund will be made to the account from where the candidate has made the online payment," the official notification also says. The answer key is available on rrbonlinereg.in.