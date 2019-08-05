RRB JE CBI 1 exam result 2019 date and cut off marks

  • search
    New Delhi, Aug 05: The RRB JE CBI 1 exam result 2019 will be declared soon. The result once declared will be available on then official website.

    The results are expected to be declared by the second week of August. It may be recalled that the final answer key was released on July 25 2019.

    The exam will have a negative marking of 1/3rd marks for wrong answers and the questions asked in the exam was between an easy to moderate level. The result once released will be available on rrbcdg.gov.in.

    The expected cut off marks are as follows:

    • General 60 to 70 marks
    • OBC: 55 to 65 marks
    • SC 45 to 55 marks
    • ST: 40 to 50 marks

