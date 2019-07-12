  • search
    RRB JE Answer Key: How to download and raise objections for CBT 1

    By Anuj Cariappa
    New Delhi, July 12: The RRB JE Answer Key 2019 has been released. The same is also available on the official website.

    The online window to raise objections for the CBT 1 answer key is open till July 14. "Candidates are advised to raise objection(s), if any, well before the final date and time i.e.14-07-2019, 23:59hrs after which no representation from the candidates on the questions/options/keys etc will be entertained," said an official notification. The final

    "The 1st Stage CBT for JE, DMS & CMA Posts against CEN 03/2018 was conducted on 22.05.2019 to 02.06.2019 and 26.06.2019 to 28.06.2019. In order to enable candidates who appeared in this CBT to view their question papers, responses and answer keys, a link been provided on the websites of RRBs which will be active from 12:00 hrs on 11 23:59 hrs of 14-07-2019," a note said. Candidates must pay a fee of Rs 50 to raise objections. The final answer key will be released on July 20 2019.

    RRB JE CBT Answer Key 2019: How to raise objections:

    • Go to the official website
    • Click on question paper and response button
    • Click type of objection
    • You can raise objection for only one question at a time
    • Click on pay now button after submitting the fee
    • Objection will get recorded
    • Take a printout

    Story first published: Friday, July 12, 2019, 9:05 [IST]
