RRB JE Admit Card 2019: Details of final stage here

New Delhi

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Nov 13: The RRB JE Admit Card 2019 for document verification has been released. The same is available on the official website.

The admit card has been released for the document verification and the medical examination. This is the final stage of the RRB JE recruitment process. The boards will recommend panels for JE, DMS and CMA recruitment. The second stage CBT result was declared in the first week of November.

This year the board announced 13,487 vacancies. The vacancies were announced for the posts of Junior Engineer (JE), Junior Engineer (Information Technology) [JE(IT)], Depot Material Superintendent (DMS) and Chemical & Metallurgical Assistant (CMA) in different Zones and Production Units of Indian Railways. It may be recalled that the board had cancelled 23 vacancies of Junior Engineer (JE) under Printing Press Department of Chennai (SR), Mumbai (CR) and Secunderabad (SCR) Zones. The result once declared will be available on rrbcdg.gov.in.