  • search
Trending Maharashtra Ayodhya Verdict
For New-delhi Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    RRB JE Admit Card 2019: Details of final stage here

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Nov 13: The RRB JE Admit Card 2019 for document verification has been released. The same is available on the official website.

    The admit card has been released for the document verification and the medical examination. This is the final stage of the RRB JE recruitment process. The boards will recommend panels for JE, DMS and CMA recruitment. The second stage CBT result was declared in the first week of November.

    RRB JE Admit Card 2019: Details of final stage here

    This year the board announced 13,487 vacancies. The vacancies were announced for the posts of Junior Engineer (JE), Junior Engineer (Information Technology) [JE(IT)], Depot Material Superintendent (DMS) and Chemical & Metallurgical Assistant (CMA) in different Zones and Production Units of Indian Railways. It may be recalled that the board had cancelled 23 vacancies of Junior Engineer (JE) under Printing Press Department of Chennai (SR), Mumbai (CR) and Secunderabad (SCR) Zones. The result once declared will be available on rrbcdg.gov.in.

    More NEW-DELHI News

    Read more about:

    rrb admit card

    Story first published: Wednesday, November 13, 2019, 9:05 [IST]
    Other articles published on Nov 13, 2019
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue