    RRB JE 2019 vacancy increased, check full list here

    By Anuj Cariappa
    New Delhi, July 24: The RRB JE 2019 vacancy list has been increased. More details are also available on the official website.

    As part of the Railway JE Recruitment 2019, the board has increased the vacancies from 1,519 to 1,593. With this list, the number of vacancies in the RRB has risen from 13,487 to 13,561.

    The recruitment will of three stages, first CBT, second CBT and document verification. More details are available on rrbkolkata.gov.in and rrbmumbai.gov.in.

    RRB JE recruitment 2019: Vacancy list:

    Total vacancies: 74

    Junior Engineer /Electrical/TRS: 27

    Junior Engineer /S&T/Signal: 12

    Junior Engineer/P-Way: 12

    Junior Engineer /Works: 12

    Junior Engineer /S&T/Telecommunication: 11

    Story first published: Wednesday, July 24, 2019, 9:05 [IST]
