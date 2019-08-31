  • search
For New-delhi Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    RRB Group D recruitment rejected application status won’t be released today, check new date

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Aug 31: The decision on the RRB Group D recruitment rejected application status has been deferred by the Indian Railways.

    The RRB had released the application status for more than 1 lakh Group D Posts.

    RRB Group D recruitment rejected application status won’t be released today, check new date

    Thousands of students had completed that their applications were rejected without any ground. Some candidates said that their application was rejected on the basis of the photograph or signature not adhering to the prescribed standards. The candidates have termed this as unfair.

    The RRB had decided to review the application. "All the complaints received regarding rejection of applications on grounds of Photographs, Signature etc. are being examined.

    The final outcome will be intimated to each and every candidate individually through SMS and E-MAIL latest by 31.08.2019," the board said.

    However now it is stated that the process will not be completed today and would take sometime. The application status would now be made available only on September 6 2019. The decision intimated would be final and binding.

    It is only after this is sorted out that the RRBs would give an update on the computer based test for RRB Group D 2019 candidates.

    More NEW-DELHI News

    Read more about:

    rrb recruitment

    Story first published: Saturday, August 31, 2019, 8:07 [IST]
    Other articles published on Aug 31, 2019
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue