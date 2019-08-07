  • search
For New-delhi Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    RRB ALP Technician recruitment 2019: DV, medical test datesrevised, check new dates

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Aug 07: The RRB ALP Technician recruitment 2019 document verification dates have been revised. More details are available on the official website.

    The RRB has also revised the dates for the medical tests. Initially the document verification and medical test was to begin from August 28. However now it will be begin from August 11 and conclude on August 29.

    RRB ALP Technician recruitment 2019: DV, medical test datesrevised, check new dates

    The document verification will be held in two shifts- 8.30 am and 1 pm. Candidates need to take the medical test after the document verification by paying Rs 24 at the venue.

    There are a total of 64,371 posts that are to be filled through this recruitment drive.

    Those selected will be paid a monthly salary of Rs 19,900 and other allowances.

    RRB ALP Technician Recruitment 2019: List of documents needed:

    • Six coloured passport-sized photo
    • Education certificates
    • Work experience certificates
    • Caste certificates
    • Nativity certificates
    • Call letter for CBT 1, 2, 3, CBAT and document verification round
    • Reservation certificates, if applicable
    • Photo identity card

    More NEW-DELHI News

    Read more about:

    rrb recruitment

    Story first published: Wednesday, August 7, 2019, 7:26 [IST]
    Other articles published on Aug 7, 2019
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue