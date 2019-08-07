RRB ALP Technician recruitment 2019: DV, medical test datesrevised, check new dates

New Delhi

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Aug 07: The RRB ALP Technician recruitment 2019 document verification dates have been revised. More details are available on the official website.

The RRB has also revised the dates for the medical tests. Initially the document verification and medical test was to begin from August 28. However now it will be begin from August 11 and conclude on August 29.

The document verification will be held in two shifts- 8.30 am and 1 pm. Candidates need to take the medical test after the document verification by paying Rs 24 at the venue.

There are a total of 64,371 posts that are to be filled through this recruitment drive.

Those selected will be paid a monthly salary of Rs 19,900 and other allowances.

RRB ALP Technician Recruitment 2019: List of documents needed:

Six coloured passport-sized photo

Education certificates

Work experience certificates

Caste certificates

Nativity certificates

Call letter for CBT 1, 2, 3, CBAT and document verification round

Reservation certificates, if applicable

Photo identity card