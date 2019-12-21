  • search
    RRB ALP Technician Panel result, merit list released

    New Delhi, Dec 21: The RRB ALP Technician Panel result has been declared. The same is available on the official website.

    A total of 47.45 lakh candidates applied for 64,371 Assistant Loco Pilots (ALPs) and technicians posts.1.9 crore candidates applied for 63,202 vacancies in the Level-1 Posts.

    In all64,371 posts are to be filled by this recruitment drive. Those selected will be paid a monthly salary of Rs 19,900 along with other allowances as admissible. The result is available on rrbald.gov.in.

    rrb results

    Story first published: Saturday, December 21, 2019, 9:28 [IST]
