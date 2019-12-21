Keep youself updated with latestNew-delhi News
RRB ALP Technician Panel result, merit list released
New Delhi
New Delhi, Dec 21: The RRB ALP Technician Panel result has been declared. The same is available on the official website.
A total of 47.45 lakh candidates applied for 64,371 Assistant Loco Pilots (ALPs) and technicians posts.1.9 crore candidates applied for 63,202 vacancies in the Level-1 Posts.
In all64,371 posts are to be filled by this recruitment drive. Those selected will be paid a monthly salary of Rs 19,900 along with other allowances as admissible. The result is available on rrbald.gov.in.