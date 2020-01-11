  • search
Trending Iraq Nirbhaya JNU
For New-delhi Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    RRB ALP Technician Final result CEN 01/2018 released

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Jan 11: The RRB ALP Technician Final result has been declared. The same is available on the official website.

    Along with the CEN 01/2018 result, the cut off marks have also been released. "On the basis of the performance in 1st Stage CBT held from 09.08.2018 to 31.08.2018 and on 04.09.2018, 2nd Stage CBT held from 21.01.2019 to 23.01.2019 and on 08.02.2019, Aptitude Test conducted on 10.05.2019 and 21 .05.2019 and followed by verification of the documents from 23.06.2019 to 14.07.2019 & 24.09.19 to 26.09.2019 and on being found medically fit, the Final Panel is now being issued for various post categories of ALP-Technicians under CEN-01/2018," the official notification says.

    RRB ALP Technician Final result CEN 01/2018 released

    List of regional websites to check RRB ALP Technician Final result 2018:

    • Mumbai www.rrbmumbai.gov.in
    • Muzaffarpur www.rrbmuzaffarpur.gov.in
    • Patna www.rrbpatna.gov.in
    • Ranchi www.rrbranchi.gov.in
    • Secunderabad www.rrbsecunderabad.nic.in
    • Ahmedabad www.rrbahmedabad.gov.in
    • Ajmer www.rrbajmer.gov.in
    • Allahabad www.rrbald.gov.in
    • Bangalore www.rrbbnc.gov.in
    • Bhopal www.rrbbpl.nic.in
    • RRB Guwahati www.rrbguwahati.gov.im
    • RRB Jammu www.rrbjammu.nic.in
    • Kolkata www.rrbkolkata.gov.in
    • Malda www.rrbmalda.gov.in
    • Bhubaneshwar www.rrbbbs.gov.in
    • Bilaspurwww.rrbbilaspur.gov.in
    • Chandigarh www.rrbcdg.gov.in
    • Chennai www.rrbchennai.gov.in
    • Gorakhpur www.rrbguwahati.gov.in
    • Siliguri www.rrbsiliguri.org
    • Thiruvananthapuram www.rrbthiruvananthapuram.gov.in

    More NEW-DELHI News

    Read more about:

    rrb results

    Story first published: Saturday, January 11, 2020, 8:13 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jan 11, 2020
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue