RRB ALP Technician Final result CEN 01/2018 released

New Delhi

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Jan 11: The RRB ALP Technician Final result has been declared. The same is available on the official website.

Along with the CEN 01/2018 result, the cut off marks have also been released. "On the basis of the performance in 1st Stage CBT held from 09.08.2018 to 31.08.2018 and on 04.09.2018, 2nd Stage CBT held from 21.01.2019 to 23.01.2019 and on 08.02.2019, Aptitude Test conducted on 10.05.2019 and 21 .05.2019 and followed by verification of the documents from 23.06.2019 to 14.07.2019 & 24.09.19 to 26.09.2019 and on being found medically fit, the Final Panel is now being issued for various post categories of ALP-Technicians under CEN-01/2018," the official notification says.

List of regional websites to check RRB ALP Technician Final result 2018:

Mumbai www.rrbmumbai.gov.in

Muzaffarpur www.rrbmuzaffarpur.gov.in

Patna www.rrbpatna.gov.in

Ranchi www.rrbranchi.gov.in

Secunderabad www.rrbsecunderabad.nic.in

Ahmedabad www.rrbahmedabad.gov.in

Ajmer www.rrbajmer.gov.in

Allahabad www.rrbald.gov.in

Bangalore www.rrbbnc.gov.in

Bhopal www.rrbbpl.nic.in

RRB Guwahati www.rrbguwahati.gov.im

RRB Jammu www.rrbjammu.nic.in

Kolkata www.rrbkolkata.gov.in

Malda www.rrbmalda.gov.in

Bhubaneshwar www.rrbbbs.gov.in

Bilaspurwww.rrbbilaspur.gov.in

Chandigarh www.rrbcdg.gov.in

Chennai www.rrbchennai.gov.in

Gorakhpur www.rrbguwahati.gov.in

Siliguri www.rrbsiliguri.org

Thiruvananthapuram www.rrbthiruvananthapuram.gov.in