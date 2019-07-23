  • search
    RRB ALP Technician cut off for 2nd CBT released, check here

    By Anuj Cariappa
    New Delhi, July 23: The RRB ALP Technician cut off for 2nd CBT document verification has been released. More details are available on the official website.

    The Railway Recruitment Board has released the minimum cut off marks to clear the second stage computer based test for group C level recruitment of ALP technician.

    Those who make it through the cut off, will appear for the document verification. The list of shortlisted candidates for document verification includes 50 per cent of additional candidates. Those who are selected will get an email and SMS to download the e-call letter for document verification. This would be then followed by a medical examination.

    A total of 70 per cent of the second stage CBT part A score and 30 per cent of aptitude test T-score are considered for the technician posts. For the technician only second stage CBT part A score is considered and this is subject to securing qualifying mark of 35 in part B. More details are available on the official website.

