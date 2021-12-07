YouTube
    New Delhi, Dec 07: The REET revised 2021 result has been released. The same is available on the official website.

    The revised results of Rajasthan Eligibility Examination for Teachers (REET) 2021 exams were released by the Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan, Ajmer.

    REET revised 2021 result released: Level 1, 2 direct links here

    Objections raised on the answer key of the REET Exam level-1 and 2 was reviewed again by experts.It was found that there was no change in REET level 1. In REET exam Level 2, the correct answer of question number 74 of English question paper's J series was B and C instead of A and C. Accordingly, fresh results have been released on the basis of correct answer key. The answer of this question from other series- K,L and M- has also been corrected, an official notification said. The REET revised 2021 result is available on reetbser21.com.

    REET revised 2021 result Level 1: http://reetbser21.com/ReETfoRm2021/index.html

    REET revised 2021 result Level 2: http://reetbser21.com/ReETfoRm2021/getrOLLrEsULT.php

    Story first published: Tuesday, December 7, 2021, 15:46 [IST]
