Rains lash Delhi, bring relief from scorching heat

New Delhi

oi-Vikas SV

New Delhi, May 17: Rains lashed parts of Delhi and nearby areas on Friday bringing relief from sweltering heat in the national capital. Light to moderate rains are likely to continue in Delhi and adjoining areas for the next few days.

The IMD said that thunderstorm with rain and gusty winds of 40-50 kmph would occur over and adjoining areas of Delhi and other areas of Haryana and Uttar Pradesh. The rains brought down the mercury levels, providing relief to the people suffering from the scorching heat for the past few days. With light rains, the Delhi weather is likely to turn pleasant.

The Safdarjung observatory, recording of which is considered official for the city, received 2.4 mm of rainfall till 5.30 pm. Areas under Palam, Lodhi Road, Ridge and Ayanagar received 7.6 mm, 1.8 mm, 0.2 mm and 3.6 mm of rainfall, respectively. The minimum temperature was recorded at 24.6 degrees Celsius, two notches below the season's average, while the maximum was recorded at 37.4 degrees Celsius, three notches below the season's average. Humidity oscillated between 100 per cent and 53 per cent.

The weatherman has forecast cloudy skies for Saturday with the possibility of thunderstorm accompanied with very light rains and gusty winds. The weather is likely to remain pleasant on Saturday and the maximum and minimum temperatures are expected to hover around 37 degrees and 24 degrees Celsius, respectively.

On Thursday, the maximum temperature was recorded at 36.7 degrees Celsius while the minimum temperature settled at 23.4 degrees Celsius.