    PSTET result 2018 declared

    New Delhi, Mar 23: The PSTET result 2018 has been declared. The same is available on the official website.

    The Punjab State Teacher Eligibility Test was conducted on January 19 2020 across the various centres in the state. The website says that the PSTET 2018 Result Declared on 23-03-2020. The results are available on pstet.net.

    How to check PSTET result 2018:

    • Go to pstet.net
    • Click on the result link
    • Enter required details
    • Submit
    • View results
    • Download
    • Take a printout

    Story first published: Monday, March 23, 2020, 16:32 [IST]
