PSTET 2022 result delayed; Check details

New Delhi, Feb 03: The PSTET 2022 result has been delayed. The same once declared will be available on the official website.

The students had expected that the results would be released in the last week of January 2022. However the Board has delayed the declaration of the Punjab State Education result.

The PSTET 2022 result has not yet been released although the board had said that it would be released earlier. The Punjab Teacher Eligibility Test is an annual east that is conducted by the PSEB. It is held at two levels, Paper 1 and Paper 2. The candidates of Paper 1 are appointed as primary teachers while those qualifying the paper 2 are appoint4d as upper primary teachers.

Story first published: Thursday, February 3, 2022, 14:15 [IST]