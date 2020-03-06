  • search
    PSPCL result 2019 declared for these posts

    New Delhi, Mar 06: The PSPCL result 2019 has been declared. The same is available on the official website.

    The exams were held in December 2019. The results have been declared for the posts of accounts officer (AO), revenue accountant (RA), superintendent divisional accountants (SDA), lower divisional clerk (LDC) and junior engineer and electrical grade. The result is available on pspcl.in.

    How to check PSPCL result 2019:

    • Go to pspcl.in
    • Click on the result link
    • Enter required details
    • Submit
    • View result
    • Download
    • Take a printout

    Story first published: Friday, March 6, 2020, 11:18 [IST]
