Police arrest trafficker with cannabis

New Delhi, Aug 25: A suspected drug trafficker was arrested here after two kg of cannabis was allegedly recovered from his possession, police said.

He was held from Barola village here, under Sector-49 police station limits, they said.

The accused has been identified as Rahul Singh alias Radhey, in his mid-30s, and a resident of Sorkha village in Noida, a police official said.

"A total of two kg of ganja was recovered from his possession besides Rs 5,000," the official said.

The accused has been booked on relevant sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act and the Indian Penal Code, he said.

Singh has been remanded in judicial custody, the police said.

