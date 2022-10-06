YouTube
    PM Kisan Samman Nidhi 12th Installment: How to check beneficiary list online?

    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Oct 06: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will release the 12th installment of the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) Yojana (Scheme) this month. PM Kisan Yojana is a central government scheme for providing income support to farmers and their families. Under the PM-Kisan scheme, income support of Rs 6000 per annum is provided to all eligible farmer families across the country.

    Government transfers the fund directly to registered farmers' bank accounts in three equal instalments every year. However, farmers who are yet to complete their eKYC will not receive the 12th installment amount.

    According to the PM Kisan website, "eKYC is MANDATORY for PMKISAN Registered Farmers. OTP Based eKYC is available on PMKISAN Portal. Or nearest CSC centres may be contacted for Biometric based eKYC." Earlier the government had extended the deadline of eKYC for all the PMKISAN beneficiaries till August 31, 2022.

    PM Kisan 12th installment: Steps to check your name in the new beneficiary list

    Step 1: Visit the official website of PM Kisan official website

    Step 2: Under the Payment Success tab, you will see the map of India

    Step 3: Check the yellow coloured tab called 'Dashboard' on the right side.

    Step 4: Click on 'Dashboard'

    Step 5: Now, you will be taken to a new page.

    Step 6: Fill in your details in the Village Dashboard tab

    Step 7: Select your state, district, Sub-District, and Panchayat

    Step 8: Then click on the show button

    Step 9: Now, you can choose your details.

    Story first published: Thursday, October 6, 2022, 15:09 [IST]
