Partial Solar Eclipse: Why eating food during a solar eclipse is harmful

New Delhi

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Oct 24: India is set to witness the last solar eclipse of 2022 on Tuesday which will be visible from most parts of the country. It will be a partial solar eclipse.

During solar eclipse, many questions arise regarding the consumption of food and cooking. Here is everything you need to know about eating during a solar eclipse.

It is advisable to stay away from food during eclipse. In absence of sunlight, bacteria's may become active and harm your health.

There is a distinct change in the way cooked food is before and after the eclipse. So, it is better to avoid cooking during the eclipse.

Children, Old, ailing patients and pregnant woman can eat sattvik food during the eclipse.

Drinking water is also avoided during eclipse. If you want drink, you can add Tulsi leaves before the graham begins.

Avoid alcohol, fermented food and high protein food. You should go with soft food.

Leftover foods get contaminated by the rays and one should avoid consuming such foods, as they might cause stomach issues.

Indians also believe in adding tulsi leaves to cooked food removes all the ill effects and the anti-bacterial properties of leaves prevent the growth of bacteria.

Story first published: Monday, October 24, 2022, 23:57 [IST]