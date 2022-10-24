YouTube
    Partial Solar Eclipse: Why eating food during a solar eclipse is harmful

    New Delhi, Oct 24: India is set to witness the last solar eclipse of 2022 on Tuesday which will be visible from most parts of the country. It will be a partial solar eclipse.

    During solar eclipse, many questions arise regarding the consumption of food and cooking. Here is everything you need to know about eating during a solar eclipse.

    • It is advisable to stay away from food during eclipse. In absence of sunlight, bacteria's may become active and harm your health.
    • There is a distinct change in the way cooked food is before and after the eclipse. So, it is better to avoid cooking during the eclipse.
    • Children, Old, ailing patients and pregnant woman can eat sattvik food during the eclipse.
    • Drinking water is also avoided during eclipse. If you want drink, you can add Tulsi leaves before the graham begins.
    • Avoid alcohol, fermented food and high protein food. You should go with soft food.
    • Leftover foods get contaminated by the rays and one should avoid consuming such foods, as they might cause stomach issues.
    • Indians also believe in adding tulsi leaves to cooked food removes all the ill effects and the anti-bacterial properties of leaves prevent the growth of bacteria.

    solar eclipse

    Story first published: Monday, October 24, 2022, 23:57 [IST]
    X