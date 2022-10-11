Partial Solar Eclipse 2022: Dos and dont's to follow
New Delhi, Oct 11: Sky gazers across the world set to witness last Solar Eclipse or Surya Grahan on December 25. It is going to be a partial solar eclipse.
Partially eclipsed solar rays can be seen from Europe, the Urals and Western Siberia, Central Asia, and Western Asia, as well as the north-eastern portion of Africa. The last solar eclipse of 2022 will also be visible in India.
What is a solar eclipse?
A solar eclipse occurs when the Moon passes between the Sun and Earth. An eclipse of the sun is classified as a total eclipse, an annular eclipse, a partial eclipse, or a hybrid eclipse.
According to NASA, a partial solar eclipse happens when the Moon passes between the Sun and Earth but the Sun, Moon and Earth are not perfectly lined up. The Sun appears to have a dark shadow on only part of its surface.
This gives the Sun a crescent shape or makes it appear as if a "bite" has been taken out of the Sun, depending on how much of the Sun is covered by the Moon.
Partial Solar eclipse: Time and Date
The partial solar eclipse will begin from 2:30 pm to 6:30 pm on October 25, and the maximal portion of the eclipse will happen around 4:30 pm.
The partial solar eclipse will end at around 6.32 pm.
While many people enjoy watching eclipses with the naked eye, it is advised to use protective eyeglasses, binoculars, a box projector, or a telescope.
Partial Solar eclipse: Do's and Dont's
- It is believed that chanting the mantras of Surya on the day of solar eclipse, brings good luck and happiness.
- The time is auspicious for meditation as well. Pregnant women are advised not to go out at this time.
- The harmful radiations of the sun might penetrate through the delicate skin of the belly covering the foetus of the woman.
- One must even avoid eating plants and fruits exposed to the sun.
- One should avoid using knives as well as other such objects during the solar eclipse. People are advised to avoid eating or cooking during this period.
- Avoid sleeping during this time. Avoid touching Tulsi or Shami plant.