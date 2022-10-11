Partial Solar Eclipse 2022: Dos and dont's to follow

New Delhi, Oct 11: Sky gazers across the world set to witness last Solar Eclipse or Surya Grahan on December 25. It is going to be a partial solar eclipse.

Partially eclipsed solar rays can be seen from Europe, the Urals and Western Siberia, Central Asia, and Western Asia, as well as the north-eastern portion of Africa. The last solar eclipse of 2022 will also be visible in India.

What is a solar eclipse?

A solar eclipse occurs when the Moon passes between the Sun and Earth. An eclipse of the sun is classified as a total eclipse, an annular eclipse, a partial eclipse, or a hybrid eclipse.

According to NASA, a partial solar eclipse happens when the Moon passes between the Sun and Earth but the Sun, Moon and Earth are not perfectly lined up. The Sun appears to have a dark shadow on only part of its surface.

This gives the Sun a crescent shape or makes it appear as if a "bite" has been taken out of the Sun, depending on how much of the Sun is covered by the Moon.

Partial Solar eclipse: Time and Date

The partial solar eclipse will begin from 2:30 pm to 6:30 pm on October 25, and the maximal portion of the eclipse will happen around 4:30 pm.

The partial solar eclipse will end at around 6.32 pm.

While many people enjoy watching eclipses with the naked eye, it is advised to use protective eyeglasses, binoculars, a box projector, or a telescope.

Partial Solar eclipse: Do's and Dont's

It is believed that chanting the mantras of Surya on the day of solar eclipse, brings good luck and happiness.

The time is auspicious for meditation as well. Pregnant women are advised not to go out at this time.

The harmful radiations of the sun might penetrate through the delicate skin of the belly covering the foetus of the woman.

One must even avoid eating plants and fruits exposed to the sun.

One should avoid using knives as well as other such objects during the solar eclipse. People are advised to avoid eating or cooking during this period.

Avoid sleeping during this time. Avoid touching Tulsi or Shami plant.

