    ONGC Recruitment 2022: Last date to apply today, direct link here

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Jan 04: ONGC Recruitment 2022 is underway and the Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Limited or ONGC has advertised for the recruitment of HR Executive and Public Relations Officer posts.

    The company is expected to fill up 21 vacancies through this recruitment drive. Last date to apply for these ONGC jobs is today.

    ONGC Recruitment 2022: Vacancy Details

    • HR Executive: 15
    • Public Relations Officer: 6

    ONGC Recruitment 2022: Age Limit

    • Unreserved/EWS: 30 years
    • OBC (NCL): 33 years
    • SC/ST: 35 years
    • PWBD:40 years

    ONGC Recruitment 2022: Education Qualification

    HR Executive post- Candidates must have an MBA with specialization in personnel management/HRD/HRM with a minimum of 60% marks or Post Graduate Degree in Personnel Management/IR/Labour Welfare with a minimum of 60% marks or a minimum of 2 years full-time post-graduate diploma in PMR/Labour Welfare with a minimum of 60% marks or PGDM from IIM with minimum 60% marks.
    Public Relations Officer post- Candidates must have a Post Graduate Degree/minimum 2 years diploma in Public Relations/Journalism/Mass Communication with a minimum of 60%.

    Direct Link to Apply here: https://cdn.digialm.com//EForms/configuredHtml/1258/73867//Instruction.html

    Story first published: Tuesday, January 4, 2022, 10:47 [IST]
    X