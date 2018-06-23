One dead, 6 injured as under-construction building collapses in Greater Kailash

One person died and six others were injured after a portion of an under-construction building collapsed in Greater Kailash.

Delhi Fire Service (DFS) officials received a call at 12.10 pm about the collapse and three fire tenders were rushed to the spot, he said.

Three fire tenders were sent to the spot, a fire service official said. Six people were injured and taken to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences Trauma centre where one of person succumbed to his injures while the others are currently undergoing treatment, news agency ANI reported.

More details are awaited.

