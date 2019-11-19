NVS PGT result 2019 declared: Interview process details here

New Delhi, Nov 19: The NVS PGT result 2019 has been released. The same is available on the official website.

The Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti had invited applications from eligible candidates for the post of Post Graduate Teachers in July 2019. The Computer Based Test was held online from September 17 to 19 2019. The online objections were invited from September 24 to 28 2019 and from October 7 to 11 for PGT mathematics. It was on the basis of this CBT that the candidates were shortlisted for the interview in the ratio of 1:3 vacancies.

The interview would be conducted from December 2 to 12 2019. However these are tentative dates and the official dates will be announced soon.