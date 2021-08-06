NTA JEE Mains 2021 Session 3 result to be declared soon

New Delhi, Aug 06: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to announce the result of the JEE Mains 2021 session 3 anytime soon. Once declared candidates can check their results at the official website of JEE. Nearly 7 lakh students had registered for the JEE Mains session 3 this year.

The JEE Main exam is conducted in multiple shifts. Considering the varied level of difficulty associated with each of the shifts, NTA follows a normalisation procedure based on percentile scores.

Percentile Scores: Percentile scores are scores based on the relative performance of all those who appear for the examination. Basically the marks obtained are transformed into a scale ranging from 100 to 0 for each session of examinees.

The JEE exam, which is conducted for admission to the prestigious Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs), NITs and other institutions. It is also the qualifying exam for JEE Advanced, the IIT admission test.

The Candidates are further advised to keep visiting the official websites of NTA (www.nta.ac.in) and (jeemain.nta.nic.in) for the latest updates. For more clarification related to JEE (Main) - 2021, the candidates can also contact 011-40759000 or email at jeemain@nta.ac.in.

