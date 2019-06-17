NTA ICAR AIEEA Admit Card 2019 to be released today, how to download

oi-Oneindia Staff

By Anuj Cariappa

New Delhi, June 17: The NTA ICAR AIEEA Admit Card 2019 will be released today. The admit card once released will be available on the official website.

The admit card was originally supposed to be released on June 5. However the same was postponed to June 17.

This year the AIEEA will be conducted to BA an PG degree programmes in agriculture, allied sciences by NTA. The admit card once released will be available on ntaicar.nic.in.

How to download NTA ICAR AIEEA admit card 2019:

Go to ntaicar.nic.in

Click on the admit card link

Enter required details

Submit

View admit card

Download admit card

Take a printout