Notorious gangster Paramjeet Dalal injured in encounter; Who else are most wanted in Delhi

New Delhi, May 07: An exchange of fire took place between notorious gangster Paramjeet Dalal and a team of NR Special Cell on Tuesday morning in which the wanted criminal was injured, said reports.

The encounter took place near Sector 37 in West Delhi's Rohini locality. Dalal has reportedly sustained a bullet injury, he is currently receiving medical treatment at a hospital.

Dalal is wanted in connection with abduction, robberies and murders. In 2016, he had abducted a businessman from Vijat Vihar area and demanded a ransom on Rs 25 lakh. Reports say that eventually, some 90 lakh rupees had to be paid to free the businessman.

In 2017, a sharpshooter called Pradip Rana was arrested following a tip-off from DND Flyway in Delhi. During interrogation, he had admitted to his role in abduction of a real-estate developer, Ram Pratap, from Rohini Sector 24. He named his accomplices as Paramjeet Dalal, Deepak Chauda and Mohit Chhabra.

Paramjeet Dalal was one of the criminals who was in the top-ten wanted persons list released by Delhi Police's Special Cell in 2017.

Who else are there in Delhi's top 10 most wanted criminals:

Jitender Gogi was on top of the list released by Delhi Police's Special Cell in 2017 followed by Sandeep Dhillu and Amit Tajpuria at second and third places, respectively. Kuldeep Fajja, Hashim Baba and Rohit Moi were then at fourth, fifth and sixth places, respectively. Paramjeet Dalal was at eight place, while Sanjay Lakra and Samunder Khatri were at ninth and tenth places, respectively.

At one point, Rajesh Bharti gang was also a menace in Delhi. But in June 2018, four memers of the Rajesh Bharti gang were gunned down by Delhi Police's Special cell. Six police personnel and one gang member were also injured. The gang leader Rajesh Bharti was also shot dead by the police.