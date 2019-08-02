North Central Railway Recruitment 2019: Vacancy for 12th pass, how to apply

New Delhi

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Aug 02: The North Central Railway Recruitment 2019 has announced vacancies for 12th pass. More details are available on the official website.

The vacancies for 12th pass have been announced in the group C and group D categories. The application will close on August 19 2019.

Through this process, a total of 8 seats will be filled. Below you can check the criteria for the recruitment process. Candidates can apply on ncr.indianrailways.gov.in.

North Central Railway Recruitment 2019: Eligibility criteria

Group D(Erstwhile): 6 posts

Group C: 2 posts

Eligibility criteria:

Educational qualification: Candidate must have passed intermediate or equivalent exam with at least 50 per cent marks. Candidates applying for technical posts should have Class 10 or ITI certificates from a recognised university. A certificate from the President's Scout/guide/range/rover or Himalayan Badge would be necessary. A experience as active member of the scout for five years is also necessary.

Age limit:

Candidate should be minimum 18 years of age. Upper limit for Group C is 30 and for Group D it is 33 years. The upper age limit relaxation for SC/ST is five years and for OBC it is three years. For PwD it is 10 years.

North Central Railway Recruitment 2019: How to apply:

Go to ncr.railways.gov.in

Click on the application link form

Enter details and also provide documents

Submit form and pay application fee

Download form

Take a printout