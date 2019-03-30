  • search
For New-delhi Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    No maternity leave for ad-hoc female professors: HC seeks reply

    By Anuj Cariappa
    |

    New Delhi, Mar 30: The Delhi High Court sought a response of the Delhi University (DU) on a plea which alleged that the varsity was not providing maternity leave to its ad-hoc female professors. The petition, by a female professor of Aurbindo College here, contended that under the Maternity Benefit Act she was entitled to six months leave, but the varsity did not grant her the relief as she was not a permanent employee and was employed on an ad-hoc basis.

    She also claimed that the Supreme Court had held that maternity benefits are available to all irrespective of the type of employment -- permanent or contractual.

    No maternity leave for ad-hoc female professors: HC seeks reply

    Taking note of the submissions made by the petitioner, Justice Suresh Kait observed that according to the apex court judgement and the act, she was entitled to maternity leave and asked the lawyer for DU to take instructions on the issue.

    For speedy disposal of cases, change in attitude needed: HC

    With the direction, the court listed the matter for further hearing on April 10.

    In her plea, the woman has claimed that she had sent several representations to the university since January 4 seeking grant of maternity leave as her expected date of delivery was February 22.

    However, no response was received from DU and meanwhile, she gave birth on February 3.

    Since then she has been on leave without pay as the varsity did not sanction her request for maternity leave, her lawyer told the court.

    Delhi HC upholds Associated Journals' eviction from Herald house

    DU's lawyer told the court that her contract was renewed every four months and at present it stands expired on March 18.

    The lawyer also said it was a policy decision of the varsity to provide the benefit to only its permanent employees.

    More NEW-DELHI News

    Read more about:

    delhi high court maternity new delhi

    Story first published: Saturday, March 30, 2019, 10:35 [IST]
    Other articles published on Mar 30, 2019
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue