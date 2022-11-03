NMMSS Scholarship 2022: Here is the last date to submit application

New Delhi

oi-Prakash KL

New Delhi, Nov 03: The last date for submission of applications for National Means cum Merit Scholarship Scheme (NMMSS) for the year 2022-23 is 15th November 2022.

The students can submit their application for NMMSS scholarship programme, which is fully sponsored by Centre, on the official website of National Scholarship Portal (NSP) at scholarships.gov.in.

Under this scheme, meritorious students of economically weaker sections are awarded to address their dropout issues in class VIII and encourage them to continue their education at the secondary stage.

One lakh fresh scholarships are awarded to selected students from class IX every year and their continuation or renewal in classes X to XII for students studying in state government, government-aided and local body schools.

Last date to submit application for NMMSS extended

The amount of scholarship is Rs 12000, per year.

The National Means cum Merit Scholarship Scheme (NMMSS) is boarded on the National Scholarship Portal (NSP) - a one stop platform for scholarship schemes given to students. NMMSS scholarships are disbursed directly into the bank accounts of selected students by electronic transfer through Public Financial Management System (PFMS) following DBT mode. This is a 100% centrally sponsored scheme.

Students whose parental income from all sources is not more than Rs 3,50,000/- per annum are eligible to avail the scholarships. The students must have minimum of 55% marks or equivalent grade in Class VII examination for appearing in the selection test for award of scholarship (relaxable by 5% for SC/ST students).

There are two levels of verification, L1 is Institute Nodal Officer(INO) Level and L2 is District Nodal Officer(DNO) level. The last date of INO level (L1) verification is 30th November, 2022 and of DNO level (L2) verification is 15th December, 2022.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Thursday, November 3, 2022, 14:02 [IST]